Hurts announce new album ‘Faith’ and share huge single ‘Suffer’

Hurts have announced details of their new album – ‘Faith’ will come out in September.

Along with news of the album, the pop duo have also shared a brand new track called ‘Suffer’.

Last month, Theo Hutchcraft and Adam Anderson returned with new single ‘Voices’, their first music since 2017, and they’ve now announced that ‘Faith’ will arrive on September 4.

Speaking of the new album, the band’s Adam Anderson says: “If you’d have told me when we started it, how coherent, powerful, and authentic it is, many months later, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. At one stage, I thought we had no chance.”

Speaking of his experiences of depression and exhaustion, which he spoke of in an open letter in 2017, vocalist Theo Hutchcraft adds: “I was physically and mentally absolutely exhausted. To the point where I was at breaking point.

“I had to stop and not do anything for a while because I couldn’t think, I couldn’t focus, or anything. And I didn’t know what the future held really. I didn’t know if we’d make another album again.”

See the tracklisting and artwork for ‘Faith’ below.

01 Voices

02 Suffer

03 Fractured

04 Slave To Your Love

05 All I Have To Give

06 Liar

07 Somebody

08 Numb

09 Redemption

10 White Horses

11 Darkest Hour

Speaking to NME recently, Theo Hutchcraft discussed the band’s time away, and why they’ve gone back to “the essence of who we are” on the new album.

“We had to fall in love with the type of music we originally set out to make. We’ve always been drawn in by the darker elements of pop music.”