Hurts announce new album ‘Faith’ and share huge single ‘Suffer’

Hurts have announced details of their new album – ‘Faith’ will come out in September.
Along with news of the album, the pop duo have also shared a brand new track called ‘Suffer’.
- Read more: Hurts tell us about dark new single ‘Voices’: “We’ve gone back to the essence of who we are”
Last month, Theo Hutchcraft and Adam Anderson returned with new single ‘Voices’, their first music since 2017, and they’ve now announced that ‘Faith’ will arrive on September 4.
Speaking of the new album, the band’s Adam Anderson says: “If you’d have told me when we started it, how coherent, powerful, and authentic it is, many months later, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. At one stage, I thought we had no chance.”
Speaking of his experiences of depression and exhaustion, which he spoke of in an open letter in 2017, vocalist Theo Hutchcraft adds: “I was physically and mentally absolutely exhausted. To the point where I was at breaking point.
“I had to stop and not do anything for a while because I couldn’t think, I couldn’t focus, or anything. And I didn’t know what the future held really. I didn’t know if we’d make another album again.”
See the tracklisting and artwork for ‘Faith’ below.
01 Voices
02 Suffer
03 Fractured
04 Slave To Your Love
05 All I Have To Give
06 Liar
07 Somebody
08 Numb
09 Redemption
10 White Horses
11 Darkest Hour
Speaking to NME recently, Theo Hutchcraft discussed the band’s time away, and why they’ve gone back to “the essence of who we are” on the new album.
“We had to fall in love with the type of music we originally set out to make. We’ve always been drawn in by the darker elements of pop music.”