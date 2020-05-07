Hurts appear to be teasing their return

Hurts have excited fans by appearing to tease their return on social media.

The Manchester synth-pop duo’s last album was 2017’s “personal pop record” ‘Desire‘, and have been somewhat quiet since their acclaimed world tour wrapped up in Europe in 2018.

Now, it seems that new material could soon arrive. After a social media blackout, both Theo Hutchraft and Adam Anderson shared a series of black and white photos, prompting fans to view a mysterious code on their website and view the band’s channel on Telegram.

Advertisement

Little is known about the band have been working on, but frontman Theo Hutchcraft previously told NME that they enjoy “not being able to be pigeon-holed or for people to be able to second-guess”.

“We provide an alternative to the pop music that people listen to on a daily basis,” he said. “That’s all we want to do – we don’t fit in. It doesn’t have to all be shiny and manufactured. You can make pop music yourself and in your own way.”

He added: “In a lot of ways, we create a community. That’s probably what draws fans in – they are very welcome. What they like about us is different, but what ties them all together is that they’re all people who like the ‘otherness’ that’s within us.”

Advertisement

After the success of their debut album ‘Happiness’ in 2010, Hurts won the NME Award for Best New Band the following year. They’ve risen to become a stadium act and festival headliners in parts of Europe as well as collaborating with the likes of Calvin Harris, The Courteeners and Kylie Minogue. Hutchcraft also recorded a number of tracks with hip-hop legend The Game back in 2016.