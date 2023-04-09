Hurts have announced a run of summer 2023 European festivals

Hurts have announced a number of dates for this summer, which are due to take place at various European festivals.

Having previously shared in December that they would be playing Finland this summer, the band announced further dates in Germany and Latvia on their social media in the new year.

Now, they have added that they’ll be headlining Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn, Estonia in July.

Advertisement

Sharing the news on Instagram, Hurts singer Theo Hutchcraft wrote: “Getting so excited for these shows and seeing you all again!”

Tickets for all the dates, which you can see below, are available now and can be found here.

Hurts’ last album ‘Faith’ was released in 2020, and included the singles ‘Somebody’, ‘Voices’, ‘Suffer’ and ‘Redemption’.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “‘Faith’ has much to offer for fans seeking comfort in the idiosyncrasies of Hurts’ grand noir-pop, and also ushers in new musical kinks and tricks.

“It hasn’t completely reinvented the wheel for Hurts, nor has it allowed them to rest on old habits. Instead, it presents them at their most open – and in age of isolation, there’s much to admire in that.”

Advertisement

Last year, Hutchcraft paid tribute to Louis Tomlinson after the former One Direction member’s new album ‘Faith In The Future’ hit Number One in the UK Album Charts.

Hutchcraft co-wrote three of the tracks on Tomlinson’s second album, including his recent single ‘Silver Tongues’. He took to Instagram to shout out Tomlinson, describing the experience of working with him as a “total joy”.

“Made some music with my great mates @louist91 @davidsneddonmusic @joejrcross. We locked ourselves away in the countryside last winter and had a right laugh,” Hutchcraft wrote. “This week the album is number 1 in the UK, number 5 on the US Billboard chart and top of the pops across the world.

“I absolutely love these lads and being part of @louist91 masterplan and creative vision has been a total joy. He deserves it all. 🖤 #faithinthefuture.”