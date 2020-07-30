Hurts announce 2021 ‘Faith’ world tour and share ‘Somebody’ video

Hurts have announced details of their 2021 ‘Faith’ world tour and shared their latest music video — check out the dramatic clip for ‘Somebody’ below.

Adam Anderson and Theo Hutchcraft will release ‘Faith’, their first album since 2017’s ‘Desire’, on September 4.

‘Somebody’ is the fourth preview of ‘Faith’, following on from the previously released tracks ‘Voices’, ‘Suffer’ and ‘Redemption’. Speaking about the song, the duo said: “’Somebody’ is a song about defiance, strength and getting back up when you’ve been knocked down.

“It’s a change of gear from the other songs we’ve released so far, but it showcases an intensity and energy that occupies part of the album.”

The video for ‘Somebody’ has also been shared, which sees Hutchcraft walking through a surreal city populated by exotic birds before the clip culminates with a frenzied freeform dance routine.

Hurts have also announced the first dates of their ‘Faith’ world tour, which will take place in early 2021 and include two UK shows in London and Manchester.

The general sale for tickets to the ‘Faith’ world tour will begin on August 7 at 9AM. You can see the band’s full itinerary below.

February 2021

11 – Baku, Azerbaijan

14 – Almaty, Kazakhstan

17 – Vladivostok, Russia

18 – Khabarovsk, Russia

20 – Irkutsk, Russia

22 – Krasnoyarsk, Russia

23 – Novosibirsk, Russia

25 – Surgut, Russia

27 – Ekaterinburg, Russia

March 2021

1 – Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

2 – Kazan, Russia

4 – Ufa, Russia

5 – Samara, Russia

7 – Sochi, Russia

8 – Krasnodar, Russia

9 – Voronezh, Russia

11 – Saint Petersburg, Russia

13 – Moscow, Russia

14 – Moscow, Russia

21 – Helsinki, Finland

23 – Tallinn, Estonia

25 – Riga, Latvia

26 – Kaunas, Lithuania

27 – Minsk, Belarus

29 – Kharkiv, Ukraine

30 – Odesa, Ukraine

31 – Kyiv, Ukraine

April 2021

2 – Bratislava, Slovakia

3 – Prague, Czech Republic

4 – Berlin, Germany

6 – Warsaw, Poland

7 – Katowice, Poland

9 – Munich, Germany

10 – Zurich, Switzerland

12 – Brussels, Belgium

13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

15 – London, UK

16 – Manchester, UK

Speaking to NME back in May, Hurts frontman Theo Hutchcraft spoke about one of the methods he utilised to help overcome “psychological issues” while writing and recording the band’s upcoming new album during the “turbulent time” of lockdown.

“I started to use blind therapy, where you where a blindfold to deprive yourself of sight for certain periods of time to stimulate your other senses,” he told NME. “You have to live as blind. It opens up your mind’s eye and you get a little more creative. You start for an hour, then build up to half a day, two days, and you come out the other end in a daze. It weirdly helped and got me back on track.”