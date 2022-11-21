Hurts’ Theo Hutchcraft pays tribute to Louis Tomlinson after working on his album

Hurts singer Theo Hutchcraft has paid tribute to Louis Tomlinson after the former One Direction member’s new album ‘Faith In The Future’ hit Number One in the UK Album Charts.

Hutchcraft co-wrote three of the tracks on Tomlinson’s second album, including his recent single ‘Silver Tongues’. He took to Instagram to shout out Tomlinson, describing the experience of working with him as a “total joy”.

“Made some music with my great mates @louist91 @davidsneddonmusic @joejrcross. We locked ourselves away in the countryside last winter and had a right laugh,” Hutchcraft wrote. “This week the album is number 1 in the UK, number 5 on the US Billboard chart and top of the pops across the world.

“I absolutely love these lads and being part of @louist91 masterplan and creative vision has been a total joy. He deserves it all. 🖤 #faithinthefuture.”

It’s not the first time Hutchcraft has written with other artists – he co-wrote Calvin Harris and Tom Grennan‘s 2021 hit ‘By Your Side’ and ‘Save Disco’ by PNAU.

In a four-star review of ‘Faith In The Future’, NME described the album as “an assured step forward” for Tomlinson. “It doesn’t reinvent the wheel of modern guitar music, but is a solid step forward as the musician continues what he’s acknowledged will be ‘an ever-evolving process’,” wrote Rhian Daly. “Album two shows, though, that he’s very much heading the right way.”

The singer recently had to cancel a string of in-store signings after breaking his arm on his way back from a gig in New York, which he later revealed he had to have surgery for. He shared an update on his condition on Twitter, revealing that “slowly but surely I’m on the mend”.