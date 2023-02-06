Ex-NU’EST member Hwang Min-hyun confirms title and release date for solo debut

Ex-NU’EST member Hwang Min-hyun has released details on his forthcoming solo debut.

Earlier today (February 6), the idol-actor released a cryptic 11-second “mood film” teaser, where he revealed the title and release date for his solo mini-album. According to the clip, Hwang’s forthcoming record will be titled ‘Truth or Lie’ and is slated for release on February 27, 6PM KST.

Preorders for ‘Truth or Lie’ are open via Weverse. No tracklist has been shared at the time of writing.

Hwang is set to be the third NU’EST member to go solo, following Baekho with ‘Absolute Zero’ in October 2022 and Kim Jong-hyun (formerly JR) with ‘MERIDIEM’ in November 2022. While Hwang had previously released solo songs as part of projects and K-drama soundtracks, ‘Truth or Lie’ marks Hwang’s official solo debut. In recent years, he’s taken on acting roles that include Live On, in which he played the lead, and the hit fantasy series Alchemy of Souls.

News of Hwang’s solo debut first broke in HYBE’s community briefing livestream on November 2022. At the time, Pledis Entertainment disclosed that the singer was gearing up for a solo debut, but did not share details. Last month, the label told South Korean press that Hwang was preparing to release new solo music in February.

Hwang was one of the the five members of NU’EST, which disbanded in March 2022 following the release of their final album ‘Needle and Bubble’. That record, led by title track ‘Spring, Again’, commemorated their 10th and final year together.