Hwasa to make first solo comeback under P Nation next month

MAMAMOO singer Hwasa will drop her first solo release on new agency P Nation in September.

On August 15, Sports Chosun reported that the K-pop idol is preparing to make a solo comeback with a new album in September, marking her first release since signing to Psy’s label P Nation in July.

In response, the agency shared per Ilgan Sports: “[It’s true that] Hwasa is scheduled to make a comeback with a new album in September, but it is not finalised yet.”

Her last solo comeback was her November 2021 single album ‘Guilty Pleasure’, led by the title track ‘I’m a 빛’, which followed her debut EP ‘Maria’ in June 2020. However, the singer has since released two promotional singles for her talk show Hwa Sa Show and a string of collaborations.

These include ‘Love Is Ugly’ with Jay Park and ‘Catch’ with Epik High, both of which were released earlier this year. In 2022, she also collaborated with Psy on the track ‘Now’ from his studio album ‘Psy 9th’.

In an interview with NME last July, Hwasa revealed that she had planned to work on her first studio album after the release of ‘Guilty Pleasure’, but it had “not been going as smoothly as I’d hoped, so that’s slightly on hold.”

“I don’t like challenges – just short, impactful fun,” she shared. “After some thought, I realised I don’t have a lot of very energetic and fun songs in my portfolio so that’s what I’m going to work towards.”

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO’s last comeback as a full group was their October 2022 mini-album ‘Mic ON’, which was led by the single ‘ILLELLA’. In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Angela Patricia Suacillo praised the project’s B-sides, but noted that the lead single “sounds rushed and incomplete”.