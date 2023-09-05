Hwasa says ‘I Love My Body’ is a response to her public indecency controversy

South Korean singer Hwasa, a member of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO, has opened up about her new single ‘I Love My Body’.

Hwasa recently made a guest appearance on South Korean television personality Sung Si-kyung’s YouTube channel. During the interview, the singer opened up about her upcoming single ‘I Love My Body’ and why she “chose this song”.

“I was making headlines for a while due to the public indecency controversy,” she said, as translated by Allkpop. In July, Hwasa made headlines after she was reported to the police over an alleged “indecent performance” at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival, which was held in May.

Advertisement

“I heard that the way I performed on stage was controversial, which was understandable, but the hate comments I got were intolerable,” she added. “I am usually not susceptible to hate comments but this time it was way over the top.”

At the outbreak of the controversy, Hwasa said that she tried to “perform as usual” but that she “couldn’t brush it off”. After one of the shows on MAMAMOO’s US tour, the singer admitted that she “burst into tears”.

“I cried the hardest I’ve cried all year. My tears were flooding like waterfalls,” Hwasa revealed. “I told Wheein, who I was sharing a room with at that time, that I was going to go get some air and I cried in a hotel’s parking lot. This was before I signed with P Nation.”

Hwasa then recalled how she “smiled for the first time” during the tour when Psy sent over the demo for ‘I Love My Body’. “The title made me laugh and the song refreshed my mood,” she added. “I’m not saying I am going to ignore all criticisms, but I think it’s right to just tune out the ones that are ridiculously hurtful.”

Hwasa will release ‘I Love My Body’ tomorrow (September 6). The song is the singer’s first release under K-pop agency P Nation, founded by Psy, which she signed to in early-July. She left long-time agency RBW this June.