HYBE and Geffen Records announce upcoming girl group auditions in the UK, Australia, Japan and Korea

HYBE Labels has announced that it will be holding on-site auditions in collaboration with Universal Music Group’s Geffen Records for a new girl group.

On December 3, the official HYBE x Geffen audition Twitter account announced the details of its upcoming audition tour, which will take place between December 2022 and January 2023.

The in-person auditions are set to take place in the Japanese cities of Osaka, Tokyo and Fukuoka later this month, followed by dates in Sydney, London, Seoul and Busan in January.

According to the information posted by the labels, anybody between the ages of 15 to 19 (16 to 19 for EU residents) using she/her/them pronouns will be eligible to audition. Participants may audition as singers or rappers with one acapella song, or as dancers by performing a freestyle. Details can also be found on the HYBE x Geffen audition website.

Specific venues and times will be announced at a later time. See the full list of audition dates below:

December 2022

10, Saturday- Osaka, Japan

17, Saturday – Tokyo, Japan

26, Monday – Fukuoka, Japan

January 2023

7, Saturday – Sydney, Australia

21, Saturday – London, United Kingdom

28, Saturday – Seoul, South Korea

29, Sunday – Busan, South Korea

This marks the second round of auditions by HYBE and Geffen Records for their upcoming girl group. The labels had opened up online auditions, along with a series of on-site auditions in the US from March to April 2022.

HYBE’s collaboration with Geffen Records was first announced in the agency’s “2021 HYBE Corporate Briefing with the Community” in November that year, where it revealed plans to debut a new girl group that will “transcend national, cultural, and artistic boundaries”.

In other HYBE news, rookie girl group NewJeans from subsidiary label ADOR are set to make their first comeback with a single album titled ‘OMG’ on January 2. It will be preceded by an as-yet-unnamed pre-release single on December 19.