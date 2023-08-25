HYBE and Geffen Records to form new girl group through audition programme

K-pop agency HYBE and Geffen Records will be hosting an audition programme to launch their new girl group.

Back in November 2021, HYBE announced its plans to debut a new girl group that will “transcend national, cultural, and artistic boundaries” in collaboration with Universal Music Group’s Geffen Records, and held auditions across South Korea, the US, Japan, the UK and Australia in 2022.

The agency has now shared that it will be hosting a new audition programme titled The Debut: Dream Academy, through which the upcoming girl group’s line-up will be decided. The show will be unveiling its contestants next Tuesday (August 29), and premiere on YouTube from September 1.

HYBE has also released a clip of some of its artists, including Tomorrow X Together, fromis_9, LE SSERAFIM and ENHYPEN sharing video messages to the show’s contestants.

“I’m sure they’re excited but nervous at the same time with a big challenge. The more challenges you face, the more worries you’ll have. But we think the most important thing is to have fun,” said LE SSERAFIM.

Meanwhile, HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk shared per Korea JoongAng Daily: “I’ve always had a dream to give talented young people the opportunity to become a member of a remarkable group that is created based on K-pop.”

“It’s time to use the K-pop production system overseas to find new talents across the globe,” HYBE said in a press release. “This is what makes The Debut: Dream Academy meaningful.”

Meanwhile, HYBE subsidiary Belift Lab is currently airing its girl group survival programme R U Next? in collaboration with Korean television network JTBC, with two episodes until its finale. The final epeisode will air on September 1.