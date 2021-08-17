HYBE reportedly to recruit IZ*ONE’s Kim Chae-won and Miyawaki Sakura for new girl group

HYBE is reportedly set to recruit former IZ*ONE members Kim Chae-won and Miyawaki Sakura as members for its upcoming girl group.

On August 17, South Korean media outlet Star News reported that Kim had signed an exclusive contract with HYBE Labels and is set to be part of the line-up for the as-yet-unnamed girl group managed by Source Music, a subsidiary company under HYBE.

Miyawaki is also in the midst of discussions to join the girl group, however the talks have been allegedly “delayed due to difficulty in negotiations between HYBE and her Japanese representatives”, per a translation by Koreaboo. The report also claimed that another undisclosed member of IZ*ONE had been offered a spot in the group. However, it is reported that the possibility of the member’s inclusion remains low due to her interest in acting instead of music.

Source Music’s upcoming girl group is reportedly to consist of five members, with at least two of them having either been part of the Mnet reality television series Produce 48 or IZ*ONE, the group formed out of the show. However, neither HYBE nor Source Music have yet to respond to these claims.

Meanwhile, former IZ*ONE vocalist Kwon Eun-bi is set to make her solo debut with her first EP ‘OPEN’, featuring the title track ‘AMIGO’, due out August 24. Her agency, Woollim Entertainment, first confirmed that she was “working on making the final touches on her solo album” earlier this month.

Another ex-IZ*ONE member, Choi Ye-na, is also slated to make her solo debut sometime this year. However, a spokesperson from her agency has since told TopStarNews that “nothing is confirmed yet” and that “discussions are currently ongoing”.