HYBE, YG Entertainment launch BLACKPINK-themed Korean language study set

HYBE and YG Entertainment are set to launch a BLACKPINK-themed Korean language learning packet later this year.

Earlier today (March 2), HYBE Edu and YG Entertainment announced that they will be launching a BLACKPINK-themed Korean language learning material titled ‘BLACKPINK In Your Korean’, per Kpop Herald.

According to Kpop Herald and KBIZoom, ‘BLACKPINK In Your Korean’ hopes to familiarise fans with the Korean language through words and phrases that the K-pop quartet frequently use.

The packet will include textbooks, stickers, quizzes and animated videos that will teach learners correct pronunciation. Notably, the videos will be available in Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese and Indonesian.

BLACKPINK In Your Korean will be available for pre-order through the Weverse Shop, YG Select and KTOWN4U beginning March 7. The packets will be available in English and Chinese.

The study set will be the latest addition to the brand’s ‘Learn! Korean’ series, following the Learn! Korean with Tinytan and Learn! Korean with BTS packets released last year.

In other BLACKPINK news, member Rosé has tested positive for COVID-19. In an official statement to Star News, YG Entertainment announced that the Korean-Australian musician has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of a flight she had scheduled for February 28.

The management agency added that the singer had taken a PCR test prior to departure, and later received a positive result. Rosé did not board her flight, and her upcoming overseas activities have since been cancelled.