Hyolyn to make her comeback with new single, ‘Layin’ Low’

Former SISTAR member Hyolyn has announced her brand-new single, ‘Layin’ Low’.

Earlier today (November 24), the K-pop idol revealed on Twitter that she is set to make her return later this month with the single ‘Layin’ Low’. The song will be Hyolyn’s second solo release of 2021, following ‘To Find A Reason’ with Mad Clown and Kim Seung-min.

‘Layin’ Low’ is due out on November 30 at 6pm KST. The song will also feature an undisclosed guest artist, the identity of whom will be revealed in the coming days.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Hyolyn reunited with fellow ex-SISTAR member Dasom on the song ‘Summer Or Summer’. The song was the August instalment of Contents Lab VIVO’s ‘How To Spend 2021 Well’ project, the proceeds of which will be donated to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Summer Or Summer’ was the first time any of the SISTAR members have collaborated on new music since the group’s disbandment in 2017. In May that year, the four-member group released ‘Lonely’, their final single together, before the group parted ways the following month.

Meanwhile, Hyolyn’s last record was her solo mini-album titled ‘Say My Name’ which was released in August 2020 and featured a total of six tracks. The project included hits such as ‘Dally’, which featured K-Hip Hop artist Gray, and summer anthem ‘See Sea’.

In other K-pop news, Chung Ha is set to return with a new special single called ‘Killing Me’. The song will be her first release since her first full-length ‘Querencia’, which had dropped alongside its lead single ‘Bicycle’.