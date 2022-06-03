Hyolyn announces plans to release new music next month

Former SISTAR member Hyolyn is set to release new music later this year.

In a statement released to South Korean media earlier today (June 3), her label Bridʒ announced that the singer is preparing to release new music next month. “As she is dubbed a ‘Summer Queen,’ she will come back with songs so people can have another ‘hot summer’ this year,” the label said of the forthcoming project, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

The label added that the forthcoming project will be “something more than what was seen on Queendom 2.” Further details on Hyolyn’s upcoming project are expected to be released in the following weeks.

Advertisement

Hyolyn’s new release will come six months after the release of ‘Layin’ Low’. That single, which was released at the beginning of the year following a two-month delay, featured vocals from singer Jooyoung.

Last month, Hyolyn also released ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’ as part of a EP for Queendom 2, which featured brand-new original tracks from all six contestants on the reality show. ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’ is her final track for the show, and featured vocals from rising Korean rap artist Lee Young-ji.

In other news, SM Entertainment has released the remastered music video for Girls’ Generation‘s hit 2009 single ‘Gee’, ahead of the group’s long-awaited comeback this August in celebration of their 15th anniversary.

The music video’s remaster and re-release is part of SM Entertainment’s “SM x YouTube Remastering Project”, which aims to reintroduce the history of K-pop given the genre’s widespread popularity today.