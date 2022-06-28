Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’.

Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.

“I don’t want to be on top / If I have to step on others’ backs, no / Welcome to my world and my show / Come on now and watch me sway,” she sings in the pre-chorus. ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’ was initially released by Hyolyn in May for the finale of reality competition series Queendom 2.

Last week, Hyolyn shared the first “coming soon” teaser for her as-yet-untitled third mini-album, which is due out on July 18 at 6pm KST, across her social media accounts. Further details on the upcoming project, such as its title and tracklist, are expected to be released in the following weeks.

Bridʒ, Hyolyn’s management agency, first announced plans for her to release new music earlier this month. “As she is dubbed a ‘Summer Queen,’ she will come back with songs so people can have another ‘hot summer’ this year,” the label said of the project at the time.

The label added that the forthcoming project will be “something more than what was seen on Queendom 2.” Hyolyn’s upcoming mini-album will come six months after the release of the single ‘Layin’ Low’, featuring vocals from singer Jooyoung.