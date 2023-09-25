Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon announces 2023 North America tour

Girls’ Generation member Hyoyeon has announced the dates and venues for her upcoming 2023 North American tour.

Hyoyeon, who releases solo music under the moniker DJ Hyo, has revealed that she will tour both the United States and Canada starting from next month.

The Girls’ Generation singer’s upcoming 2023 tour will kick off on October 14 in Chicago, before heading up to the Canadian cities of Montreal and Toronto.

Advertisement

Thereafter, Hyoyeon will play four shows in the US – San Francisco, Boston, New York and Maidson – across the rest of October, before heading back up north to Vancouver in Canada in early-November.

According to the K-pop idol’s Instagram post, more dates for her upcoming 2023 North America tour will be revealed soon. Tickets for the announced dates are on sale now via the official websites of the respective event spaces.

The dates for Hyoyeon’s 2023 North America tour are:

OCTOBER

14: Chicago, Illinois, Sound-Bar Chicago

16: Montreal, Quebec, Club Soda

18: Toronto, Ontario, The Phoenix Concert Theatre

20: San Francisco, California, Temple Nightclub

21: Boston, Massachusetts, Royale Boston

27: New York, New York, Webster Hall

28: Maidson, Wisconsin, Maidson Liquid

NOVEMBER

02: Vancouver, British Columbia, Harbour Event & Convention Centre

In other touring news, K-pop boyband ONEUS have announced the Europe dates for their 2023 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour. In November, the group will play six shows in the region, featuring concerts in Paris, Madrid, Berlin and more. Find out when tickets go on sale here.