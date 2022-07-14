HyunA to drop new mini-album ‘Nabillera’ next week

South Korean singer HyunA is set to release her upcoming mini-album ‘Nabillera’ later this month.

Music label P Nation took to social media on July 14 to announce the tracklist for HyunA’s forthcoming EP ‘Nabillera’, set to include a title track of the same name and four other tracks. The record’s lead single is notably co-written by P Nation label head Psy, labelmate and partner DAWN, HyunA and Daniel Caesar, among others. Caesar was also credited as the song’s composer and arranger in the credits.

Meanwhile, HyunA both wrote and composed two of the record’s tracks – ‘Picasso & Fernande Olivier’ as well as ‘Watch Me’ – while DAWN was credited as both a lyricist and composer for ‘Bad Dog’. The ‘Nabillera’ mini-album is due out next week on July 20 at 6pm KST.

P Nation first announced HyunA’s impending comeback earlier this week on July 12, through a teaser poster depicting the singer being painted on a canvas, sitting atop an easel.

On July 14, HyunA herself uploaded a snippet of the record’s title track from the filming of its music video, which sees her dancing to ‘Nabillera”s choreography with a group of back-up dancers against a plain backdrop, which appears to be a stand-in for CGI effects. A portion of the song’s chorus can also be heard in HyunA’s post.

HyunA’s return to music next week will mark her eighth mini-album as a solo artist so far, and her second as an artist under Psy’s P Nation label – the previous being her ‘I’m Not Cool’ mini-album in January 2021. It will also be her first collection of new music since her collaboration project with DAWN last September on the EP ‘[1+1=1]’, led by the title track ‘Ping Pong’.