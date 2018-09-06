Here’s who’ll be playing at and hosting the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Music Prize ceremony

The award celebrates the best British albums of the past year

The performers and host for the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Music Prize ceremony have been confirmed.

The awards show will take place on September 20 at London’s Eventim Apollo. Last year, Sampha took home the award for his album ‘Process‘.

Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac will host the ceremony, which will feature performances from many of the 12 nominees. Confirmed to play are Everything Everything, Florence + The Machine, Jorja Smith, King Krule, Nadine Shah, Novelist, Wolf Alice, jazz group Sons Of Kemet, and Everything Is Recorded – the project by XL Recordings boss Richard Russell. They will perform one track from their shortlisted album.

Noel Gallagher and Arctic Monkeys will not be performing.

The 2018 Hyundai Mercury Music Prize will be broadcast on BBC Four from 9pm, while Tom Ravenscroft will cover the event on BBC 6Music from 7pm. Fans can also purchase tickets for the ceremony, priced from £22, from here.

The shortlist for the annual award was announced in July and features 12 British artists and albums. The full list is as follows:

Arctic Monkeys – ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’

Everything Everything – ‘Fever Dream’

Everything Is Recorded – ‘Everything Is Recorded’

Florence + The Machine – ‘High As Hope’

Jorja Smith – ‘Lost & Found’

King Krule – ‘The Ooz’

Lily Allen – ‘No Shame’

Nadine Shah – ‘Holiday Destination’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘Who Built The Moon?’

Novelist – ‘Novelist Guy’

Sons Of Kemet – ‘Your Queen Is A Reptile’

Wolf Alice – ‘Visions Of A Life’

According to bookmakers William Hill, the three favourites to take home the prize this year are Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, all with odds of 4/1.

Speaking to NME at the shortlist ceremony, Everything Everything said their nominated record is “an album for the times we’re living in“.

Frontman Jonathan Higgs said: “It’s about division and extremism, and a sense of trying to work together even though there are big problems with doing that. The title ‘A Fever Dream’ is about how everything feels very strange and you can’t tell what’s about to happen. When you read the news, you can’t really believe what you’re seeing these days.