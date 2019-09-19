Hyundai Mercury Prize 2019: Slowthai sticks Boris Johnson’s face on a decapitated mannequin

"Fuck Boris Johnson, fuck everything, and there's nothing great about Britain"

Slowthai brought a decapitated mannequin’s head with an image of Boris Johnson’s face stuck on it out with him onstage during the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2019.

The ‘Nothing Great About Britain’ rapper, who is one of twelve British acts nominated for the prestigious award, presented the dummy head to the awards show crowd tonight (September 19). “Fuck Boris Johnson, fuck everything, and there’s nothing great about Britain,” he shouted, after performing ‘Doorman’.

Slowthai is the bookie’s favourite to win the accolade for his politically charged debut album, ‘Nothing Great About Britain’.

The artist – whose real name is Tyler Frampton – has been vocally critical of the British Prime Minister before. Speaking to NME in July shortly after his Mercury nod, Frampton described Johnson as a “lesser version” of Donald Trump.

He branded Johnson “a twat” and said that he should be considering retirement instead of entering Number 10.

“Boris Johnson! Look at his haircut. He’s a twat, but he seems like he’s changing his life. I don’t know how late in your life you can do that, but a leopard don’t change its spots,” he said.

“This cunt keeps popping up and now he’s there! He’s gonna be there for a good few years, I thought he was near retirement. But he’s not. Fuck him!”

