Hyundai Mercury Prize announces return date for 2020

The Hyundai Mercury Prize has announced plans to return in 2020, despite the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shortlist of the twelve ‘Albums of the Year’ for 2020 will be announced on Thursday July 23, recognising the best new efforts in British & Irish music across a wide variety of genres.

The subsequent Mercury Prize ceremony will then take place at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on Thursday, 10 September 2020, subject to government guidelines relating to social distancing and coronavirus.

Considered to be among the most coveted prizes in British and Irish music, the 2019 award was won by Dave for his debut album ‘Psychodrama’.

After scooping the winner’s trophy and a cheque for £25,000, the acclaimed South London rapper performed ‘Psycho’ from his winning album at the ceremony.

“I don’t know what to say,” the soloist said in his acceptance speech. “I want to firstly thank God. I want to invite my mum up onto stage.

“I want to thank everyone that made this happen, I want to thank all of the exceptional musicians who performed tonight…I respect you all so highly”. He also thanked “my mum, my family, my friends.”

Other shortlisted artists who performed at last year’s event included Anna Calvi, Black Midi, Cate Le Bon, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Idles, Little Simz, Nao, SEED Ensemble’s Cassie Kinoshi and Slowthai.