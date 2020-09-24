Hyundai Mercury Prize: Watch nominees perform ahead of tonight’s ceremony

The likes of Sports Team, Georgia, Charli XCX and Porridge Radio have all delivered a series of performances for the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020, ahead of tonight’s ceremony.

The coveted awards show has gone virtual this year due to coronavirus, but extensive coverage of the prize began last night (23 September) with a series of performances on BBC Four.

The majority of acts were given the chance to make their case for why they should win by delivering one song at London’s Bush Hall, which resulted in a series of inspired and energetic performances.

Advertisement

Sports Team delivered a riotous rendition of ‘Here’s The Thing’ from their nominated debut album ‘Deep Down Happy‘, while Porridge Radio tore through ‘Sweet’ from their second album ‘Every Bad‘.

Other performers stating their case at Bush Hall included the likes of Moses Boyd, Laura Marling, Lanterns on The Lake, Anna Meredith and Georgia.

Charli XCX, meanwhile, performed ‘Visions’ from her home in Los Angeles, while past performances from the likes of Stormzy, Dua Lipa and Kano were shown in their absence.

Advertisement

The Mercury Prize winner will be announced live on The One Show tonight. The programme will also feature the first interview with the winning artist.

Tomorrow, a special edition of Later… with Jools Holland will be aired on BBC Two, kicking off a new series of the long-running show. The episode will see the host in conversation with the 2020 Mercury Prize winner.

You can check out all of NME’s interviews with the nominated acts here.