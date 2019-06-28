“I can feel my nipples getting erect”: Lewis Capaldi marks Glastonbury debut with secret set

Capaldi necked a drink and

Lewis Capaldi has made his Glastonbury debut with a secret appearance on the BBC Introducing Stage that saw him necking drinks and receiving the unlikeliest of proposals.

The rising Scottish singer, who is due to appear on The Other Stage tomorrow, delivered an impromptu performance to an early afternoon crowd who had filled the tent long before his arrival on stage.

After opening with ‘Grace’, Capaldi reflected on the significance of his unexpected debut as he addressed the massive crowd.

“Surprise! I was half expecting to come on stage and everyone’s waiting to see who it is,” he said. “They say Lewis Capaldi and everyone goes ‘See you later’. You’ve stayed, so thanks for that.”

His prediction couldn’t have been further wide of the mark – it was a case of standing room only as fans, and indeed Capaldi himself, began to swelter inside the packed tent.

“I’m sweating!” Capaldi joked. “I can feel my nipples getting erect –they’ll take an eye out because I’m so aroused so watch out for that.”

And it seemed that the arousal wasn’t limited to Capaldi either, after his performance of ‘Bruises’ saw him receiving the unlikeliest proposition from one fan.

“Shag my arse!”, one fan offered.

While Capaldi declined, it marked the kind of unexpected twist that we’ve come to expect from the gravelly troubadour’s live shows. It was followed by the chance for liquid refreshment as the set drew to a close – with Capaldi willingly necking a can of Pina Colada thrown on stage by a fan.

All considered, it’s one debut he’s unlikely to ever forget.

Check back at NME.com for all the latest Glastonbury coverage.