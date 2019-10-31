“It’s finally, really happening!” Fans react to news of My Chemical Romance’s surprise reunion

Fans are thrilled with the news

My Chemical Romance fans have been reacting to news that the group have finally reunited.

The emo icons have long been rumoured for a reunion since their split in 2013. Earlier this year, rumours of a comeback emerged when Joe Jonas claimed that MCR had been rehearsing in a studio next to them in New York. Guitarist Frank Iero then denied the claims, but said that “anything is possible” with regards to them reforming.

Earlier this evening (October 31), the band announced a comeback show at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall on Friday December 20. Tickets are on sale from 12pm Pacific Time tomorrow and will be available here. This will be My Chemical Romance’s first gig since 2012.

On social media, fans have been reacting to the surprise news all evening. “I can’t really believe it’s really happening!” one fan wrote whilst another said: “I’ve been waiting for this for years – I didn’t think we’d ever see this day.” Famous fans of the band have been reacting too – including Billie Eilish, her brother Finneas O’Connell and Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda. You can see more of the reactions below:

The band released four albums together before they split. Anticipation grew around a reunion with the recent 15th and 13th anniversary of ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge‘ and ‘The Black Parade‘, respectively. As well as the hope for more world tour dates and perhaps 2020 festival shows, fans are now speculating as to whether the band will release new material – with the follow up to to 2010’s acclaimed ‘Danger Days…‘

Since their split, Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Mikey Way and Frank Iero have enjoyed success with solo and side projects.

As well as his success with the TV adaptation of his comic The Umbrella Academy, the last year has seen frontman Gerard Way drop a slew of solo tracks – sharing a cover of The Turtles’ ‘Happy Together‘, as well as the Ray Toro-featuring ‘Getting Down The Germs’, and the Halloween-themed ‘Baby You’re A Haunted House’.