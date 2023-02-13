I. JORDAN and Hudson Mohawke among 140 new Rinse FM resident DJs

Rinse FM has announced the addition of 140 new artist and label residents to its roster across the UK and France.

Alongside its well-established shows, the station is adding a host of new programmes from a range of names in the underground scene.

The latest names on the roster include Hudson Mohawke, I. JORDAN, Jacques Greene, Kim Turnbull, Nine8 Collective, Elli Acula, George Riley, Ilian Tape, Kilimanjaro, LCY, Skin On Skin, rRoxymore, WIZE, Kikelomo and more.

Alongside the announcement, Rinse have shared a short promo trailer for the new season (see below), which features a number of the new residents such as Bluetoof, Jossy Mitsu, Teki Latex, Sports Banger, Andy4000, Josh Caffe, Esk and Lady Passion. The video was shot and directed by the Rinse internal creative team on the streets surrounding its East London and Paris HQ’s.

Speaking of his addition to the roster, Jacques Greene said: “From listening to Rinse FM over the internet in Canada years ago, to being able to jump into the actual studio for a couple of shows over the years – Rinse holds a mythical place in my heart. Finally starting a residency feel like a bucket list item.”

Geeneus, the station’s founder, also added: “As we start to exit winter, it’s time again to announce our new residents for spring/summer 23. The team have again been working hard behind the scenes to announce our biggest programming update ever. A massive line up of 140 new artists joining the current roster across Rinse UK and France.

“It is an unbelievable line up of talent that is at the forefront of the underground. We can’t wait to help showcase their talent from London and Paris to the world.”

Rinse FM will celebrate the new additions by taking over two venues in east London for a party featuring some of the new residents. The event will be free, with more details to be shared on the Rinse social channels on February 16.

In other news, it was announced earlier this month that Rinse FM had acquired legendary London radio station, Kool London Radio.

Speaking about the acquisition, Geeneus said: “Around the age of 12 years old I was introduced to pirate radio by some of my older cousins. I spent most of my time trying to figure out what was going on and get more understanding of Pirate radio, but it wasn’t long after that I stumbled upon Kool FM 94.5 and it soon became an obsession.

“Starting Rinse for me was based on the passion and love I had for Kool FM. To be able to join the Pirate radio community and say we are joining the fight to showcase true underground music created in our community was something I was extremely proud of.

“Thank you to the entire Kool family, Eastman and Suzy for trusting me with this. It means a lot. Kool FM, Jungle Fever – Let’s Gooo!”