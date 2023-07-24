South Korean television channel Mnet has announced that its upcoming reality competition series I-LAND 2 will be in collaboration with The Black Label.

Today (July 24), Mnet released a new teaser clip for I-LAND 2, announcing that the show’s upcoming second season will be in collaboration with YG Entertainment subsidiary The Black Label, home to Jeon Somi and Big Bang‘s Taeyang.

The new clip promises that the show will form “the biggest K-pop girl group of 2024”, with The Black Label producer Teddy Park leading the charge. Meanwhile, the upcoming act will debut under WAKEONE sometime in 2024, following the show’s conclusion.

Advertisement

Online auditions for I-LAND 2 are ongoing on the show’s official website, with applications closing on August 6. All girls born before January 1, 2011 are eligible to audition. The reality TV competition will premiere sometime in 2024.

The first season of I-LAND, which aired in 2020, had formed the boyband ENHYPEN. The show was originally a collaboration between Mnet and HYBE Labels, though it appears the latter will not be involved in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, HYBE is currently airing its own reality competition series with JTBC titled R U Next?, which will form a new six-member girl group under Belift Lab. Its contestants include Ruka, who was in the pre-debut line-up of LE SSERAFIM, and former Nizi Project contestant Funa, among others.

In other K-pop news, The Black Label soloist Jeon Somi has announced her long-awaited return with a new mini-album titled ‘Game Plan’. Due out on August 14, the upcoming project will be the singer’s first music release in nearly two years, following her debut studio album ‘XOXO’ in October 2021.