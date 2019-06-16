“I was being a brat”: Spice Girls’ Geri Horner “sorry” for quitting the band in 1998

She apologised in front of thousands

Geri Horner has apologised for leaving the Spice Girls in 1998 at the height of the pop group’s fame.

Horner aka Ginger Spice made the statement during the final date of the band’s reunion tour, which was held last night (June 15) at London’s Wembley Stadium.

As reported by the BBC, Horner told her bandmates and the crowd: “I need to say something I should have said a long time ago.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry I left. I was just being a brat. It is so good to be back with the girls that I love.”

Her apology came shortly before the band played ‘Goodbye’, the Spice Girls’ Number 1 single that was written about Horner’s departure.

Horner said in 1998 that she quit the band because she was suffering from exhaustion and needed a break.

However, in a documentary Giving You Everything aired years later, she explained she had become distanced from the group. “I felt I didn’t belong any more. They didn’t need me any more, really, and I definitely felt very redundant,” she said in the film.

The Spice Girls’ 13-date stadium tour has now concluded in the UK, but the girls announced last night that they’re taking the reunion tour to Australia in January 2020.

In related news, the group’s Mel B surprised fans yesterday when she took the London Underground to Wembley Stadium for soundcheck.

Holding up her Oyster card, she wrote to her followers: “We are on the Tube on the way to Wembley, so we are not late.”