I will survive the Coronavirus: Gloria Gaynor encourages people to wash their hands to her classic break up anthem

Gloria Gaynor has shared a clip calling on people to wash their hands to ‘I Will Survive’ in a bid to combat Coronavirus.

The singer took to Tik Tok to inspire others to properly wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds by indulging in the action herself. You can view the clip below.

“It only takes 20 seconds to ‘SURVIVE!'” she captioned her video, which has already gone viral.

Advertisement

The 1978 track is renowned for being a break up anthem.

The clip has prompted a selection of users to post their own clips of themselves washing their hands to the classic track, which Gaynor has commented on by writing: “I love that people are taking part in the #iwillsurvivechallenge to #washyourhands and are duetting with me on @tiktok. Stay safe and healthy everyone! Wash your hands often every day for 20 seconds or more.”

Advertisement

Visual guides to the proper technique for washing one’s hands with soap and water are being widely shared across the world following this year’s global outbreak of Coronavirus.

After a list of songs with 20 second-choruses to sing along to while thoroughly washing your hands was shared last week, a new tutorial which features the lyrics to Rage Against The Machine’s 1992 song ‘Killing In The Name’ was also recently shared on social media.

William Gibson, the teenager behind the popular ‘Wash Your Lyrics‘ site, said he wanted to give people a wider choice of songs than ‘Happy Birthday’.

“It just felt so sad singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to myself every time I washed my hands,” Gibson told BBC News.

“I had a feeling it would be popular – but didn’t think it would go quite this big,” he said. “It was weird seeing celebrities I’ve followed for years on Instagram posting about it.”

Many concerts have been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. You can view a full list here.