IAMDDB has released a new track, ‘Famous’, while also sharing details of a 2020 UK and European tour. You can listen to the new track below.

The track is the second piece of original music from the Manchester musician in 2019 and the follow up to ‘Night Kapp’ which was released in October.

IAMDBB’s debut album is expected to be released in 2020. You can listen to the new track below.

IAMDDB will play a 23 date tour in 2020 across the UK and Europe, including a show at London’s Brixton Academy. Tickets for the gigs go on sale on December 13 and you can see all the UK dates below.

IAMDBB Tour Dates

February

28 – Dublin – Academy Green Room

March

1 – Glasgow – SWG3 Warehouse

2 – London – 02 Academy Brixton

3 – Birmingham – 02 Institute

4 – Manchester – Manchester Academy

6 – // Amsterdam – Melkweg

Speaking to NME earlier this year about her debut album, IAMDBB said: “the album’s next but I’m dropping that in 2020. I’ve got some interesting collaborations and I’m really staying focused on making the best quality disc I can at the moment.”

On asked if the process of making an album was different to a mixtape, IAMDBB said: “It really doesn’t you know. I feel like I’ve already put out five albums as it is. It’s the same fucking thing! I guess this time it’s been a bit more organised and structured, a bit more of a solid idea behind it.”

Speaking at the Brits in 2018 about IAMDDB, Beats 1 DJ Julie Adenuga told NME that IAMDDB is the most exciting new artist in the UK.

When asked about the new act she is most in love with, Adenuga told us: “IAMDDB – she’s from Manchester. She’s got a beautiful voice, but at the same time makes this trap music that makes you want to light a candle and dance to it. She’s just got an aura and a vibe that is really encapsulating.”