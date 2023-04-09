Ian Bairnson, the guitarist who played the famous solo on Kate Bush‘s ‘Wuthering Heights’, has died.

The news of the 69-year-old’s death was announced on social media by his wife Leila on Saturday (April 8).

Sharing a photo of the pair, she wrote on Instagram: “It is with deep sadness and regret that I let you know that my loving husband Ian Bairnson has passed away on Friday 7th April.

“Ian was the sweetest, kindest, loving husband I could ever have wished for and I take comfort that he is resting now up there in his very own piece of ‘Blue Blue Sky’.”

Revealing that her husband suffered a long battle with dementia, Leila continued: “Although Ian has left us, his musical legacy stays with us and will continue to delight and brighten our lives, as it did his, forever.

“I would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Frimley Park Hospital, the managers and carers at Lynwood Care Home and our families and close friends for the love and support they have provided us during these challenging years of Ian’s long battle with dementia.”

Born on the Shetland Islands of Scotland, Bairnson moved to London in the early 1970s and was invited to join Cockney Rebel by Steve Harley, though instead opting to join the band Pilot from his homeland.

The Scottish musician was a renowned session player, featuring as part of the Alan Parsons Project and working with the likes of Paul McCartney, Sting and Mick Fleetwood.

His most iconic turn though came when he played the solo on Kate Bush’s huge 1978 single ‘Wuthering Heights’.

Bairnson retired from performing live in 2018 and was battling dementia in his final years.