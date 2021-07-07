Ian Broudie reflects on 25 years of ‘Three Lions’: “People walk past my window late at night singing it”

The Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie has reflected on 25 years of ‘Three Lions’ in a new interview ahead of England’s Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark tonight (July 7).

The May 1996 song, which Broudie co-wrote with comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, has enjoyed its latest resurgence in popularity over the last month as England fans continue to bask in their side’s strong form in the tournament.

‘Three Lions’ has re-entered the UK charts as a result – it currently sits at number six in the latest Official Singles Chart Update – and Broudie, speaking to Sky News, has now spoken out about the enduring popularity of the song.

“People walk past my window late at night singing it, it just makes me smile,” Broudie said.

“There’s a certain poetic symmetry, 25 years on, same venue [Wembley], there is something. You like to feel there’s a wind blowing on your side.”

He continued: “One of the great things about [Euro] ’96 and about now, even people who don’t really get into football that much now they become emotionally involved. You are having conversations with people who don’t know anything about football, they are quoting details at you that they don’t understand.

“I love that and that’s the moment when it draws in loads of people… that’s the moment when you know the whole country is there.”

Broudie added that there’s now “a whole generation who haven’t heard of me, probably never heard of Frank and David – it’s just like ‘Happy Birthday'”.

“It’s what you sing as a fan and that’s great.”

‘Three Lions’ is in with a chance of scoring its fifth stint at number one in the UK charts this Friday (July 9). Fat Les’ ‘Vindaloo’ is currently at number 40 (and could secure its first Top 40 entry since 2010), while New Order‘s ‘World In Motion’ is at 57.

Atomic Kitten, meanwhile, have re-released their song ‘Whole Again’, featuring re-worked fan lyrics about England manager Gareth Southgate, to tie in with tonight’s semi-final.