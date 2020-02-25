Ian Brown announces 2020 Ireland tour

Ian Brown has announced that he’ll return to Ireland later this year for an extensive tour.

The Manchester legend will play a string of dates across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, which kick off at Limerick’s The Big Top on May 14. The jaunt will then finish up at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre six days later.

Check out the dates in full below.

MAY 2020

14th – The Big Top , Limerick

15th – Cork Opera House, Cork

16th – Leisureland , Galway

18th – Millennium Forum, Derry

19th – Ulster Hall , Belfast

20th – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Days after the Ireland tour concludes, Brown will headline Neighbourhood Weekender Festival in Warrington on May 23. Other acts appearing at the festival include Sam Fender, Pale Waves, Yungblud, Catfish and The Bottlemen and Miles Kane.

The Stone Roses initially reformed in 2011, after their first split in 1996. In 2016, they release two singles with ‘All For One‘ and ‘Beautiful Thing‘. Ian Brown released his seventh solo album ‘Ripples‘ earlier in 2019.

Back in 2017, rumours began to circulate that the band’s show in Glasgow would be their last, before comments made by Ian Brown during the gig seemed to confirm that they had indeed come to an end once again. “Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy that it happened,” he told the crowd.