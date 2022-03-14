NewsMusic News

Ian Brown announces first UK headline tour in a decade

The Stone Roses frontman had refused to play gigs while COVID restrictions were in place at venues

By Will Richards
Ian Brown
Ian Brown performs live. Credit: Getty Images.

Ian Brown has announced details of his first UK headline tour in a decade – see the full schedule below.

The Stone Roses frontman will return to the stage across September and October, after refusing to play any shows at venues that had COVID restrictions in place during the pandemic.

The new tour dates begin in Leeds at the O2 Academy on September, running through to early October when he’ll headline Brixton Academy in London.

See the full list of dates below and pick up tickets here from 9.30am GMT on Friday (March 18).

SEPTEMBER 2022
25 – Leeds, O2 Academy
26 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
27 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy
29 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
30 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

OCTOBER 2022
1 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall
3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
4 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy
6 – Nottingham, Rock City
7 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Back in 2020, Brown, a vocal sceptic of COVID, shared pandemic-related conspiracy theories on Twitter and released an anti-lockdown song, ‘Little Seed Big Tree’.

In July last year, the singer continued to express his controversial views on COVID and the measures that are in place to curb the virus’ spread. “Masks,Tests,Jabs,Digital health ID passes. Im exempt to all due to allergies. Im allergic to bullshit!” he wrote on Twitter.

Last summer, he was removed from the TRNSMT Festival line-up in Glasgow due to attendees being required to show proof of a negative lateral flow test or be fully vaccinated to gain entry. He also cancelled his Neighbourhood Weekender performance for similar reasons. for 2021.

