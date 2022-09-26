NewsMusic News

Ian Brown fans share anger after Stone Roses singer plays sold out Leeds gig with no band

"Ian Brown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes"

By Will Richards
Ian Brown
Ian Brown in 2022. Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images.

Ian Brown fans have shared their anger after the Stone Roses singer played his sold out Leeds gig last night (September 25) with no band.

Brown began his first UK headline tour in a decade at the city’s O2 Academy on Sunday night, with dates running through the next two weeks and ending with a Brixton Academy show in London on October 7.

After the Leeds show, fans took to social media to share their disappointment at the set, with one describing it as Brown “[doing] karaoke and [butchering] his own tunes.”

Alongside footage from the gig, the fan tweeted: “Gutted to see Ian Brown turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at leeds tonight WITH NO BAND.

“I’m a life long fan but it was bad. Ian Brown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes. Most were too pissed to care but I had to get out after this one.”

Others also shared their anger at the gig, with one writing: “50 quid to see Ian brown off his head doing karaoke like he’s in Neptune’s bar.”

Another commented on the lack of Stone Roses songs in the setlist, commenting: “Saw Ian Brown in Leeds last night. If you are a fan of Ian Brown’s solo stuff and you have tickets for his tour, you’ll love it but don’t go expecting Stone Roses songs or a backing band as he has neither.”

Another angry fan wrote: “Anyone who has Ian Brown tickets for the tour, sell them now. Talk about desecrating the memory of the Stone Roses – he’s just done it one evening.”

Others, meanwhile, defended the performance, with one writing: “Top night in Leeds thanks to Ian Brown. Ignore the twitter wankers, I was there and I saw a sold out show full of people on their feet enjoying every minute.”

See more reactions to the Leeds show below.

Brown’s headline tour continues tonight (September 26) at Glasgow’s O2 Academy. See the remaining dates on the tour below and pick up tickets here.

SEPTEMBER 2022
26 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
27 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy
29 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
30 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

OCTOBER 2022
1 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall
3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
4 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy
6 – Nottingham, Rock City
7 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Back in 2020, Brown, a vocal sceptic of COVIDshared pandemic-related conspiracy theories on Twitter and released an anti-lockdown song, ‘Little Seed Big Tree’.

In July last year, the singer continued to express his controversial views on COVID and the measures that are in place to curb the virus’ spread. “Masks,Tests,Jabs,Digital health ID passes. Im exempt to all due to allergies. Im allergic to bullshit!” he wrote on Twitter.

Last summer, he was removed from the TRNSMT Festival line-up in Glasgow due to attendees being required to show proof of a negative lateral flow test or be fully vaccinated to gain entry. He also cancelled his Neighbourhood Weekender performance for similar reasons.

