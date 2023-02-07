Ian Brown, Happy Mondays and more for Warrington’s Live At The Big Top

Ian Brown and Happy Mondays are among the acts set to appear at Live At The Big Top 2023 – see the line-up below.

The event, which is presented by Neighbourhood Weekender, is due to take place at Victoria Park in Warrington on Friday, May 26.

Brown will headline the event following a performance from Happy Mondays. Also on the bill are Cast and rising Welsh psych-rock band CVC.

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am GMT this Friday (February 10) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. See the announcement post below.

Brown released his seventh and most recent studio album, ‘Ripples’, in 2019. Last summer saw Happy Mondays share a special EP, ‘Tart Tart’, in tribute to their late bassist Paul Ryder.

In September 2022, Brown responded to criticism of his performances on his UK headline tour. The former Stone Roses frontman played the shows without a live band, and instead appeared alone with a backing track. Some disappointed fans likened the format to “karaoke”.

CVC, meanwhile, dropped their debut album ‘Get Real’ last month. The group were listed in this year’s NME 100 feature where they were praised for their “big riffs and even bigger tunes”.

Neighbourhood Weekender 2023 is scheduled to run on May 27 and 28 as a separate event to Live At The Big Top. Among the acts confirmed for that festival include Pulp, The Kooks and Self Esteem.