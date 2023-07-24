Ian Brown, Leftfield and more to headline FAC51 Haçienda homecoming show in Manchester

FAC51 The Haçienda has announced a huge homecoming show in Manchester, set to take place later this year.

An all-day club event, this year’s edition will be the fourth to be held at the city’s Depot Mayfield venue, and set across five rooms.

Taking place on Saturday December 2, headliners for the 2023 homecoming edition include The Stone Roses’ frontman Ian Brown and techno heavyweights Leftfield, who recently turned heads with their slot at this year’s Glastonbury.

Other acts set to perform at the event include dance acts Inner City and Soul II Soul, as well as A Certain Ratio, who are enjoying a recent resurgence.

A vast number of The Hacienda’s returning DJs will also appear at the event, featuring David Morales, Roger Sanchez, Dimitri From Paris, Todd Terry and Kevin Saunderson. Additionally, in what the promoters describe as a “very rare appearance together”, Mike Pickering & Graeme Park will join forces for a special back-to-back set.

More returning acts include Greg Wilson, DJ Paulette, Peter Hook, 808 State, K Klass, Justin Robertson, Jon Dasilva, Hewan Clarke, Tom Wainwright and Kath McDermott. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (July 28) at 10am and will be available here. Find more information and details on more acts performing at the event here.

“After a wonderful occasion last year and on our previous visits, we are delighted to reaffirm that The Hacienda’s lifelong legacy is still alive and kicking especially following our recent success dancing in the rain at Castlefield Bowl,” said Peter Hook, discussing his return to Depot Mayfield in December.

Meanwhile, Graeme Park added: “I’m already beyond excited about The Haçienda returning to Depot Mayfield this December. Last year’s event was absolutely epic and the line-up this time promises to make this another huge party. I’m also looking forward to DJing with Mike Pickering for the first time since April 2022. So come on then Manchester! You will not be disappointed.”

As for headliner Ian Brown, earlier this year, the singer shared a new horn-heavy track, ‘Rules’ – his second song to be independently released since his 2019 album ‘Ripples’.

The track follows the singer’s 2020 controversial anti-lockdown protest single ‘Little Seed Big Tree’. It was quickly removed from all streaming platforms with Brown blaming censorship as the reason.