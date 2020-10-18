Ian Brown likens coronavirus to “common cold” in new tweet

Ian Brown has likened coronavirus to the “common cold” in a new tweet, only days after his previous coronavirus conspiracy tweets were deleted.

Over the last two months, the former Stone Roses frontman has been vocal on social media about the ongoing pandemic, seemingly advocating for the anti-mask and anti-vaxx movements. He also suggested the crisis was “planned and designed to make us digital slaves”.

Earlier today (October 18), Brown returned to Twitter to post another tweet about coronavirus. “If COViD has been isolated why would the OXFORD vax research use a coronavirus from a Chimpanzee?” He asked.

“Has COViD 19 been isolated? Coronavirus is the common cold here since the dawn of time never to be eradicated.”

Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Anton Newcombe responded to his tweet, explaining to him: “Corona virus is not one virus, it’s a series of viruses. Covid 19 is one of them.”

Some of Brown’s earlier, now-deleted tweets included quotes from novelist George Orwell, with one reading: “ALL tyrannies rule through fraud and force but once the FRAUD is exposed they must rely exclusively on FORCE.”

A September post prompted many Twitter users to accuse the musician of being an anti-vaxxer. In it, he wrote, “NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX,” adding the hashtag “#researchanddestroy”.

Speaking to NME earlier this month (October 5), Pixies’ Joey Santiago responded to Brown and Van Morrison’s conspiracy-spreading. Asked what he thought of their theories that the virus is a ruse to control us and get chips in our arms, he replied: “I’ve heard about it but I didn’t know that Van Morrison and Ian Brown would jump onboard with this.

“A chip in the arm? I have no idea but instead of carrying cellphones, which is a chip that you’re putting in your pocket, they put it in your arm? I wonder if he has a cellphone or a flip-phone because man, I got news for you – that is a chip.”