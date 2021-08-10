Ian Brown pulls out of TRNSMT Festival 2021 performance

Ian Brown has been removed from the TRNSMT Festival line-up for 2021.

The Scottish event will return to Glasgow Green between September 10-12, with Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers set to headline. This year’s festival will run at full capacity (50,000 people) following the recent easing of COVID restrictions in Scotland.

DF Concerts CEO Geoff Ellis said last week that it was “logical” to assume that attendees would have to show proof of a negative lateral flow test or be fully vaccinated to gain entry.

Having cancelled his Neighbourhood Weekender performance over similar mitigation measures, Brown has now “pulled out” of his TRNSMT Festival slot. He was scheduled to sub-headline the Friday night (September 10) ahead of Courteeners’ bill-topping appearance.

Confirming the news tonight (August 10), TRNSMT organisers announced that The Snuts have been added to the Friday bill – with Sam Fender bumped up to the sub-headline position.

Ian Brown has pulled out of cinch presents TRNSMT but we are delighted to announce that @TheSnuts will now join the bill. Only 4 weeks to go — https://t.co/P6LlXfghqf pic.twitter.com/QWzluKmisU — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) August 10, 2021

As per TRNSMT’s official website, organisers are currently “working with the Scottish Government and local council on conditions of entry” and will be in touch with ticketholders to confirm these “in due course”.

On July 30, Ian Brown continued to express his controversial views on COVID and the measures that are in place to curb the virus’ spread. “Masks,Tests,Jabs,Digital health ID passes. Im exempt to all due to allergies. Im allergic to bullshit!” he wrote on Twitter.

Fans called on TRNSMT Festival to remove Brown from this year’s line-up back in March due to the former Stone Roses frontman’s comments. The singer last year shared coronavirus conspiracy theories on Twitter and released an anti-lockdown song, ‘Little Seed Big Tree’.