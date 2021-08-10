Ian Brown shares six-minute film to accompany ‘Truth And Rights’ cover

Ian Brown has debuted a new music video to accompany his cover of Johnny Osbourne’s ‘Truths & Rights’, which arrived earlier this year.

The video, which is directed by filmmaker Scully, sees the Stone Roses frontman’s vocals being played over six minutes of footage from A Touch of Zen – the 1971 movie from Chinese filmmaker King Hu.

The track also sees Brown offering a largely faithful take on Osbourne’s Reggae staple, but features a selection of lyrics that could be interpreted as being in keeping with his controversial anti-vaccine views.

“The truth is there for who have eyes to see, partiality has no place in this judgement, just remember the words of prophecy,” Brown sings.

Brown has been a vocal critic of coronavirus vaccinations over the last year and has shared conspiracy theories related to the pandemic on several occasions.

He also pulled out of a headline slot at Manchester’s Neighbourhood Festival in February, claiming the event was demanding COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of entry.

In March, Brown also claimed that Spotify had taken down his anti-lockdown song ‘Little Seed Big Tree’ due to censorship.

The song was initially shared last September, along with the message: “NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX.”

Brown is among the acts confirmed to play Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival last month, but his booking has led to backlash among fans.