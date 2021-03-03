Ian Brown steps down as headliner of Neighbourhood Weekender 2021

Ian Brown has announced that he’s stepped down as headliner of this year’s Neighbourhood Weekender festival.

Organisers for the Warrington three-dayer announced earlier tonight (March 3) that the event has been rescheduled and will now take place at Victoria Park on the weekend of September 3-5, 2021.

“Following the recent government announcement we are moving Neighbourhood Weekender to Friday 3, Saturday 4 & Sunday 5 September 2021,” they wrote in a statement.

Brown, who was originally due to headline the Saturday line-up, has now been replaced by James. He took to Twitter this evening (March 3) to share the news.

“My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen!” he wrote. “I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry. Refunds are available! X”

It comes after Brown last month (February 26) tweeted that he would “NEVER sing to a crowd who must be vaccinated as a condition of attendance.NEVER EVER!”

NBHD Weekender also shared the news of about Brown’s departure from the bill, in addition to thanking festival-goers for their “patience and continued support for the event. You really are the best!”

NME has reached out to Neighbourhood Weekender for further comment.

The festival’s line-up also includes Friday headliner Gerry Cinnamon, Sunday headliners Catfish And The Bottlemen, plus Sam Fender, Circa Waves, Shed Seven, The Wombats, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, Pale Waves, Miles Kane, Easy Life and more.

Full update on #NBHDWKND21 below. We can't wait to see you this September! Last tickets are on sale NOW 💙 https://t.co/a0qxMfqvX6 pic.twitter.com/9RZKQW3RMe — NBHD Weekender (@nbhdweekender) March 3, 2021

All tickets will remain valid for the new dates. For those that can no longer attend, they are advised to contact their ticket agent to arrange a refund.

