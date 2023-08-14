Ian Curtis mural to return to Manchester after being painted over for Aitch album ad last year

An iconic mural of Joy Division‘s Ian Curtis is set to return to Manchester one year after it was painted over with an ad for Aitch‘s debut album.

In August 2022, the landmark painting of the Manchester legend – located on the side of a house on Port Street in the city’s Northern Quarter from October 2020 – was covered to make space to advertise Aitch’s debut ‘Close To Home’.

The Manchester rapper quickly promised that he and his team would make things right after learning of the situation.

It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork. This is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto. No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian. MCR ❤️🐝 — Aitch (@OfficialAitch) August 16, 2022

“It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork,” Aitch wrote in a tweet.

“This is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto. No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian.”

Now, a near-identical mural is set to be painted again by the same artist, Akse, but at a new location. According to the Manchester Evening News, council bosses promised to find a new spot after it was revealed that the original location could no longer be used.

Music and mental wellbeing festival Headstock is now reportedly applying for planning permission to repaint the mural on the side of the Star and Garter pub on Fairfield Street.

“The mural of Ian Curtis had been painted on the wall of 75 Port Street in October 2020 and was opened to celebrate World Mental Health day and support Manchester Mind, Help Musicians and promote the 24/7 wellbeing text service Shout,” a statement in the application read.

It also referenced the subsequent “public outcry within the Manchester community and the wider music community” after the mural was painted over, adding: “The mural depicts the singer Ian Curtis of the post-punk band Joy Division, who died by suicide in 1980, shortly before the release of their second album, Closer and on the eve of the band’s first North American tour.”

It’s not yet clear if Aitch had a part in ensuring the mural’s return to the city. After the rapper addressed the situation last year, founding Joy Division bassist Peter Hook thanked the rapper for his intention, writing: “Thank you [Aitch] great gesture.”

Bernard Sumner, of Joy Divison and New Order, later added: “Seems as if someone’s misjudged this and it shouldn’t have happened but Aitch has said he’s going to put it right so it will get fixed, no harm done.”

In a four-star review of ‘Close To Home’, NME described said record showed “newfound maturity from Manchester’s poster boy” that traced “a journey from Manny to the world and back”.