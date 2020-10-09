Ian Curtis mural unveiled in Manchester by Peter Hook

A mural of Ian Curtis has been unveiled in Manchester by the late singer’s former Joy Division bandmate Peter Hook.

The artwork was revealed today (October 9) to mark World Mental Health Day and the start of this weekend’s Headstock Weekender festival (10-11).

Hook attended the unveiling of the mural, which was created by street artist Aske and was commissioned by Headstock. The painting shows Curtis in black and white, singing into a microphone.

In a press release, Councillor Luthfur Rahman, executive member for skills, culture and leisure at Manchester City Council, said: “The Manchester music scene is renowned across the world, with icons such as Ian Curtis continuing to influence culture today. Music is so much more than the songs we hear in terms of how it affects an individual’s mental health, a song has the power to change how we feel almost instantaneously.

“Recently, given the challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic many people will have faced their own mental health problems and may still be. The unveiling of the mural of Ian Curtis marks the start of World Mental Health Day, in which Headstock will be raising money for the industry and mental health charities.”

He continued to encourage music fans to show their support for the music industry in “difficult and uncertain times” by streaming the festival at home and to “look after yourself and ask for help if you need it”.

Headstock will take place via the United We Stream platform and will raise money for Help Musicians and Manchester Mind. As well as live music, it will feature exclusive talks and immersive wellbeing experiences. Access to the festival is free, but donations are encouraged.

The line-up includes the likes of Nothing But Thieves, Kodaline and Faithless, as well as local artists including Larkins, The Slow Readers Club, The Lottery Winners and Lucy Deakin.

Earlier today, a new podcast telling the story of Joy Division and New Order was announced. Transmissions: The Definitive Story will launch later this year and track the bands’ origins, up to the release of New Order’s 1983 single ‘Blue Monday’. It will be narrated by actor and musician Maxine Peake.