Ian MacKaye’s band Coriky announce debut album – listen to new song ‘Clean Kill’

'Coriky' is out March 27

Charlotte Krol
Ian MacKaye of The Evans performs at the 2013 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
Ian MacKaye of The Evans performs at the 2013 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Day 2 on April 13, 2013 in Indio, California. CREDIT: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Coriky, the supergroup comprised of Fugazi‘s Ian MacKaye and Joe Lally, and Amy Farina of The Evens, have shared details of their debut album.

The band, which formed back in 2015, will release their eponymous album on March 27 via Mackaye’s Dischord Records.

‘Clean Kill’ is the melodic first cut from their debut – listen below:

Coriky tracklisting:

01. ‘Clean Kill’
02. ‘Hard to Explain’
03. ‘Say Yes’
04 ‘Have a Cup of Tea’
05. ‘Too Many Husbands’
06. ‘BQM’
07. ‘Last Thing’
08. ‘Jack Says’
09. ‘Shedileebop’
10. ‘Inauguration Day’
11. ‘Woulda Coulda’

The band’s official bio reads: “Coriky is a band from Washington, D.C. Amy Farina plays drums. Joe Lally plays bass. Ian MacKaye plays guitar. All sing. Formed in 2015, Coriky did not play their first show until 2018. They have recorded one album. They hope to tour.”

MacKaye, who also performs with The Evens with Farina, to whom he is married, is also known for fronting hardcore punk band Minor Threat (1980-1983).

He’s also produced a number of albums for other artists including John Frusciante, Bikini Kill, Rites of Spring, 7 Seconds, Dag Nasty, Q and Not U, Nation of Ulysses, and Rollins Band.

Fans can pre-order Coriky’s debut album here.

