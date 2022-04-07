Ibeyi announce 2022-23 global headline tour behind album ‘Spell 31’

Afro-French Cuban musical duo Ibeyi have announced a global headline tour supporting their upcoming album ‘Spell 31’ with stops in North America, the UK and Europe.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Ibeyi

Fresh off the release of their single ‘Lavender & Red Roses’ featuring Jorja Smith, twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz have announced a world tour that kicks off September 15 in Los Angeles, California. The duo will be touring all the way till February 2023, when they close the tour in their hometown of Paris.

Find the full list of dates and cities for Ibeyi’s tour below. Fan club pre-sales for all dates excluding festival stops begin today at 10am (April 7) local time on Ibeyi’s website, with ticket sales open to the general public this Friday (April 8) at 10am local time via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME in March, Ibeyi said they will tour ‘Spell 31’ with two supporting musicians in their live show, for the first time in the band’s history. “For nearly 10 years [it was] Lisa and I alone on stage,” explained Naomi. “For the first time, we’re going to have a band with [us]. So, there’s going to be four on stage now.”

Ibeyi are set to release their third studio album ‘Spell 31’ on May 6 via XL, and will include their released singles ‘Lavender & Roses’, ‘Sister 2 Sister’ and ‘Made Of Gold’. Longtime collaborator Richard Russells reprises his role as producer for the sisters on ‘Spell 31’, which features collaborations with Pa Salieu and Berwyn among others.

Ibeiyi dropped their previous release, sophomore album ‘Ash’, in 2017. They explored themes of womanhood, activism and racism on the album, which followed the introspective tone of their 2015 self-titled debut album, which focused on familial history, death and origins.

Ibeyi’s 2022-2023 world tour dates are:

September

Advertisement

Thursday 15 – The Ford, Los Angeles, CA

Friday 16 – Music Box, San Diego, CA

Saturday 17 – The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA

Monday 19 – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

Tuesday 20 – Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC

Wednesday 21 – Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

Saturday 24 – Varsity Theater, Minneapolis, MN

Sunday 25 – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

Tuesday 27 – Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

Wednesday 28 – Corona Theatre, Montreal, QC

Friday 30 – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

October

Saturday 1 – Brooklyn Steel, New York, NY

Sunday 2 – 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

Tuesday 4 – Union Transfer, Philadephia, PA

Wednesday 5 – Cat’s Cradle, Chapel Hill, NC

Thursday 6 – Terminal West, Atlanta, GA

Wednesday 12 – North Beach Bandshell, Miami, FL

November

Friday 4 – Festival Les Indisciplinées, Lorient, Brittany, FR

Saturday 5 – BEBOP Festival, Le Mans, Pays de la Loire, FR

Sunday 6 – La Laiterie, Strasbourg, Grand Est, FR

Wednesday 9 – Metropol, Berlin, DE

Thursday 10 – Uebel & Gefahrlich, Hamburg, DE

Monday 14 – Koko, London, UK

Tuesday 15 – L’Aéronef, Lille, Hauts-de-France, FR

Tuesday 22 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

Thursday 24 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona, ES

Friday 25 – Le Bikini, Ramonville Saint-Agne, Occitanie, FR

Saturday 26 – Paloma, Nimes, Occitanie, FR

Wednesday 30 – Le Rocher de Palmer, Cenon, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, FR

December

Thursday 1 – L’Antipode, Rennes, Brittany, FR

Friday 2 – Stereolux, Nantes, Loire-Atlantique, FR

Tuesday 6 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, BE

Thursday 8 – La Coopérative de Mai, Clermont-Ferrand, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, FR

January 2023

Thursday 26 – La Belle Electrique, Grenoble, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, FR

Friday 27 – L’Autre Canal, Nancy, Meurthe-et-Moselle, FR

February

Thursday 2 – Le 106, Rouen, Normandy, FR

Friday 3 – Olympia, Paris, FR