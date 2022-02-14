Ibeyi share new single ‘Single 2 Sister’ and unveil details of new album

Ibeyi have shared a new single – listen to ‘Sister 2 Sister’ below.

It comes as the Afro-French Cuban musical duo – comprising twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz – also unveiled details of a new album ‘Spell 31’, which arrives on May 6 via XL. You can pre-order the album here.

The album has been made with longtime producer Richard Russell and features guests including Jorja Smith, Pa Salieu and Berwyn.

Listen to ‘Sister 2 Sister’ and see the full album track listing below.

Tracklist

1. ‘Sangoma’

2. ‘O Inle’

3. ‘Made Of Gold’ (Feat. Pa Salieu)

4. ‘Sister 2 Sister’

5. ‘Creature (Perfect)’

6. ‘Tears Are Our Medicine’

7. ‘Foreign Country’

8. ‘Lavender & Red Roses’ (Feat. Jorja Smith)

9. ‘Rise Above’ (Feat. Berwyn)

10. ‘Los Muertos’

Back in November, Ibeyi released ‘Made Of Gold’ featuring Pa Salieu.

Speaking about that track the pair said: “The first song we produced in the studio was ‘Made of Gold’. Whilst we were creating the layers of the backing vocals, we could feel that we were making contact with our ancestors; that what we were recording was calling on the brujas and our ancestors for their ancient knowledge.

“‘Made of Gold’ is about connecting to our ancestors’ knowledge, to the truths of the past and the power of the ancient. The line is not broken, nor is it lost. Protected by these spells, our third album will see us conveying our reconnection to that power and channeling that magic into our new music.”