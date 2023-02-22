Ibiza beach club Bora Bora demolished after 40 years

Bora Bora – a famed beachfront nightclub situated in the Playa d’en Bossa area of Ibiza – has officially been demolished following its closure last October.

News of the venue’s literal demise broke last week (February 13), when Twitter account @RaveFootage shared a series of photos from the area. Rubble surrounds where the club once stood, with a bulldozer sat on the former dancefloor and the venue’s insignia disposed of out the back. View the photos below:

Bora Bora originally opened in 1982, and ran as one of the area’s most popular clubs until 2022. Last February, Mixmag reported that the Spanish political party Podemos had called upon the country’s government to crack down on Ibiza’s beach clubs due to the noise being generated serving as a disturbance to neighbouring islands. A spokesman for the party, Fernando Gómez, described them as “one of the most important problems caused by tourism on the island”.

In the wake of this pressure from the political party, Bora Bora announced in July of 2022 that it would close its doors permanently. “All of you who have had fun with us, we want you to remember it,” the club said in a statement at the time. “Because [this is] goodbye, we want a big party. We want to celebrate it in style, just like in the old days, without filters.⁠”

The club held its final party from October 15 to October 16, reportedly going non-stop for some 40 hours. “There are no images that can document the reality,” the club said in an Instagram post two days later. “Only those who were there know it.”