Ibiza confirms nightclubs can open in April

Ibiza has confirmed that nightclubs can re-open from April.

The news was reported in Diario de Ibiza and comes after the International Music Summit (IMS) had already announced plans to host its annual “season-starting event” a month earlier than usual (via MixMag).

José Luis Benítez, manager of the Ocio de Ibiza (Leisure of Ibiza) association, said: “The idea is that the opening will be at the end of April, two weeks ahead of what is normally done.”

Advertisement

He said the season plans to “continue on until October…November if all goes well.”

Clubs in Ibiza have not opened for a full season since 2019.

Last year, clubs were subject to restrictions such as capacity limits, COVID-19 passports and mask-wearing. Many were only able to stay open for a short time too.

Benítez added: “all of the island’s major nightlife enterprises are actively working this winter to prepare for the season.”

He continued: “Even so, we will proceed with caution and in collaboration with the authorities.”

Advertisement

Last year, the situation for nightclubs in the UK continued to worsen with the UK’s grassroots music venue sector warning they were on the “brink of collapse” in the wake of the rise of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

In December, it was voted that COVID-19 passports would be mandatory in gigs and nightclubs as part of the government’s ‘Plan B’ announcement, meaning people need to show proof they’re fully vaccinated, or provide a negative test when visiting clubs, indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any event with more than 10,000 people.

A new study by the Music Venue Trust found a “catastrophic” drop in attendance as well as advance ticket sales and spend per head in grassroots music venues since the Government announced the implementation of the Plan B restrictions, meaning that the entire sector is once again “at risk of permanent closure” without “immediate” government support.

Visit here for information on how to help or donate the #SaveOurVenues campaign.