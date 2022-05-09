Ibiza introduces strict new alcohol restrictions with fines up to 600,00 Euros

Strict new laws governing alcohol consumption in Ibiza and Mallorca have been brought in by the government of the Balearic Islands.

The new rules will restrict alcohol consumption across both islands in the popular resorts of San Antoni de Portmany, Magaluf, El Arenal and Playa de Palma.

Approved in early 2020, the laws state that 2-for-1, happy hour and free bar offers are now all officially banned. Bars and restaurants that serve food, as well as “all-inclusive” resorts will also face restrictions, serving a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per customer.

Shops that sell alcohol will now also be closed between 9:30pm-8am every day and the organisation of pub crawls and party boats will continue to be prohibited.

Tourists found to break the new rules could be fined between €1000 to €6000 (via MixMag), while establishments that break the rules could face fines between €60,000 to €600,000, along with closure for up to three years.

Back in February, a new political group launched a campaign to ban all beach clubs and “hotel discos” on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

The Ibiza-based organisation Podemos called on the government to forbid such parties because they cause “serious inconvenience” for local residents. Campaign members claim that the “roar” from loud music overnight can be heard “for miles”.

Podemos spokesman Fernando Gómez said the group aims to “end the legal limbo of one of the most important problems caused by tourism on the island of Ibiza, i.e. the serious inconvenience caused by the so-called beach clubs and hotel nightclubs” [via MixMag].

Advertisement Podemos is lobbying the government to fine establishments that play music at an audible volume. It’s not clear if a decibel limit will be applied should authorities sanction new laws.

Earlier this year, Ibiza confirmed nightclubs could re-open from April.

The news was reported in Diario de Ibiza and comes after the International Music Summit (IMS) had already announced plans to host its annual “season-starting event” a month earlier than usual.

José Luis Benítez, manager of the Ocio de Ibiza (Leisure of Ibiza) association, said: “The idea is that the opening will be at the end of April, two weeks ahead of what is normally done.”

He said the season plans to “continue on until October…November if all goes well,” in a bid to help the industry recover following the pandemic.

Clubs in Ibiza have not opened for a full season since 2019.

Last year, clubs were subject to restrictions such as capacity limits, COVID-19 passports and mask-wearing. Many were only able to stay open for a short time too.

Benítez added: “all of the island’s major nightlife enterprises are actively working this winter to prepare for the season…Even so, we will proceed with caution and in collaboration with the authorities.”