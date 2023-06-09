Ice Cube announces UK and Ireland tour with Cypress Hill and The Game

Ice Cube has announced details of a 2023 UK and Ireland tour in the winter with support from Cypress Hill and The Game. Check out dates and ticket details below.

The rap icon previously performed around the world last year with fellow West Coast rap legends Snoop Dogg, E-40 and Too $hort for the supergroup’s Mount Westmore tour.

Now, the Californian shared has new solo dates for the ‘High Rollers Volume 1’ tour with Cypress Hill and The Game, telling UK fans: “We coming across that water. You know where we be…”

Advertisement

Since his ‘Born 2 Rap’ tour in 2020, The Game hasn’t performed in the UK, whereas Cypress Hill are set to perform at the upcoming Boardmasters festival. The last time Ice Cube played a gig in the UK and Ireland was in 2011.

The tour will commence in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro on December 5 and end a week later at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena. Tickets go on sale next Friday (June 16) at 10am and will be available here.

The ‘High Rollers: Volume 1’ tour dates are:

DECEMBER

5 – GLASGOW, OVO Hydro

6 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

7 – Manchester, AO Arena

9 – Dublin, 3Arena

11 – London, O2 Arena

12 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

In December last year, the film and hip-hop star dropped a new record entitled ‘Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort’ with Mount Westmore. In a three-star review, NME said that the album “having to accommodate four distinct styles and personalities is no simple task – but while there are moments of brilliance, it’s clear there are too many chefs in the kitchen.”

Advertisement

It has also recently been announced that Ice Cube will join Run-DMC for their headline set at a one-off celebratory concert, honouring 50 years of hip-hop. Hip-Hop 50 Live will also see Snoop Dogg, Eve, Common and more perform at the event.

The Game dropped his 11th studio album ‘Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind’ last year and called it “the best rap album out right now”. It featured rap stars like A$AP Rocky, Pusha T and Kanye West, as well as a 10-minute long diss to Eminem called ‘The Black Slim Shady’.

In April, Cypress Hill said they want to make a The Simpsons’ joke about them performing with a classical orchestra into “a reality.” Also, they have sued Peloton, a fitness subscription service, for illegally using the rap troupe’s 1993 track ‘Insane In The Brain’.

Last year, the group announced that the next record they release will be their “final traditional” album. The news came ahead of the release of their 10th studio album, ‘Back In Black’, in 2022.