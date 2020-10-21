Ice Cube calls out Eric Trump over photoshopped image of rapper in Trump hat

Ice Cube has called Eric Trump out after the US President’s son tweeted a photoshopped image of the rapper and 50 Cent wearing Trump campaign hats.

Eric Trump posted an image of Ice Cube and 50 Cent to Twitter this week, in which the rappers appear to be wearing caps bearing Trump 2020 campaign logos, as the Huffington Post reported.

“Two great, courageous Americans,” Trump wrote in his tweet. 50 Cent had recently endorsed Donald Trump for president, saying he was under proposed tax rises under Joe Biden’s campaign.

Advertisement

See Trump’s tweet with the manipulated image below:

However, it soon emerged that the image had been edited from one tweeted by Ice Cube in July. In the original image, no Trump iconography is present, with Ice Cube wearing a Big3 basketball league cap and 50 Cent a New York Yankees cap.

Ice Cube then responded to Eric Trump’s tweet:

Advertisement

Trump subsequently deleted the tweet, but not before Twitter marked it with a “Manipulated Media” tag and the error made headlines around the world.

Ice Cube caused a stir on social media last week after a senior Trump campaign official thanked him for his contributions to ‘The Platinum Plan’.

On October 14, Trump staffer Katrina Pierson gave a “shoutout to [Ice Cube] for his willingness to step up and work with [Trump] Administration to help develop” the program.

Ice Cube clarified that his involvement with the Plan stemmed from the Trump administration’s apparent interest in his own project, the Contract With Black America initiative.

He continued by writing that “all [parties] are the same until something changes for us.”

“They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”