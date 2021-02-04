Ice Cube is meeting Joe Biden to discuss the rapper’s Contract With Black America

Ice Cube is set to meet with US President Joe Biden over the rapper’s Contract With Black America.

The rapper, who has long been a vocal advocate for racial equality, previously received a backlash for permitting the Republicans to add to his campaign during Donald Trump‘s tenure.

The move forced him to clarify that he was not a Trump supporter.

He also caused a stir after he previously refused a Zoom call from Kamala Harris in the run up to the presidential election, explaining that he did not agree to the call with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Run The Jewels‘ Killer Mike because he was expecting a private call from her which he never received.

Now, he has said he will meet Biden to discuss racial inequality.

Speaking on the radio program Ryan Cameron Uncensored, Cube said: “Yesterday they reached out. I believe it will go down sometime this month. I don’t know exactly when. I’m available. I will make myself available.”

“I know this new administration is really into helping all minorities,” he added. “But I believe Black people in this country are in a unique position. I think there needs to be things, as far as specialty programs – you know me, I’m all about reparations. It seems like a bad word to this administration but we gotta change that. And add some fairness to this system.”

Cube continued: “I knew, at the end of the day, whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House, they’re still not looking at our agenda in the right way.

“It really don’t matter. We still gotta get them to acknowledge and remedy the situation. So right now, they like to acknowledge, but nobody wants to do what it takes to remedy the situation… So that’s the part we need to get on these politicians about: actually fixing it. And they have the power to. They just won’t do it.”

The rapper launched the CWBA campaign last July to address racism in the US and provide solutions. It specifically addresses 13 areas that need improvement in the US, including bank lending, prison reform, police reform, and the elimination of every confederate monument.

Trump’s campaign team implemented elements of CWBA into its freshly unveiled Black Economic Empowerment Platinum Plan – a strategy to win over black voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election.